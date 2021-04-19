VICTORIA -- Two more South Island schools have been added to Island Health's list of COVID-19 exposure sites.

Exposures have been reported at David Cameron Elementary School in Colwood and at Maple Bay Elementary School in Duncan.

According to Island Health, COVID-19 exposures occurred at David Cameron Elementary on April 14, 15 and 16.

Meanwhile, at Maple Bay Elementary, exposures were reported on April 12, 13, 14 and 15.

Whenever a COVID-19 exposure is reported at a school, Island Health conducts contact tracing and reaches out to anyone who was at a high risk of exposure. If your family is not contacted by public health workers, you can continue to attend your school as usual.

There are currently 19 schools listed on Island Health's real-time list of COVID-19 exposure sites. Two of those schools were reported by the health authority on Saturday.

Each school remains on the list until two weeks after its most recent exposure.