Cyclists and pedestrians who frequent the Galloping Goose trail near the McKenzie Interchange construction area should prepare for detours starting next week.

On Oct. 28 to approximately Nov. 2, sections of the Galloping Goose Regional Trail will be closed near the interchange area for trail paving, according to the Capital Regional District (CRD).

Travellers moving westbound towards the West Shore will be detoured near Interurban Road onto Burnside Road West. The detour will then connect back to the Galloping Goose Trail at Grange Road.

Transit riders will also be affected by the detour, with the northbound bus stop along Highway 1 connecting to the trail at McKenzie Avenue and Burnside Junction.

Meanwhile, intermittent overnight trail closures will continue along the Galloping Goose near the McKenzie interchange construction site. The closures will take place between 8:30 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. for landscaping, topsoil replacement, trail paving and other construction work.

During this time, bright orange signs will be posted along each road junction to inform users of the closures, and detours details will be provided, according to the province.

The trail closures are expected to last until the end of November.

The entire McKenzie interchange project, including the loop ramp, landscaping and new transit facilities, is expected to be complete by summer 2020.