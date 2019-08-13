

Commuters who use the Galloping Goose Regional Trail may need to plan around some upcoming closures.

Starting Tuesday, the South Island trail will be intermittently closed to cyclists and pedestrians between 8:30 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. for landscaping, topsoil replacement and other construction work.

The closures will occur near the McKenzie interchange construction site.

Detours will be open on Burnside Road between Belgrave Road and the Burnside Bridge.

Bright orange signs will be posted along each road junction to inform users of closures.

The B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said Tuesday it will see to it that delays are minimized and predictability is maximized for all commuters by doing most of the work outside peak hours.

The temporary closures are expected to last until Nov. 5.

