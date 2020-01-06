VICTORIA -- A closure along the Galloping Goose Regional Trail near the McKenzie interchange project begins today, according to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

The closure, which affects all cyclists and pedestrians along the trail, is located in between McKenzie Avenue and Burnside Road.

During the closure, a detour route will be available and will redirect trail users over McKenzie Avenue on a protected overhead path. People will be able to find the detour through signs posted along the trail.

The provincial government says that the closure will allow construction crews to install a sound wall along the trail to separate the Galloping Goose from the highway.

The closure and detour is expected to run until the end of January.

"The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure thanks people for their patience during this construction work," said the provincial government in a news release Friday.