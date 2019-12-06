VICTORIA – The U.S.-based realty firm Redfin has released its rankings of the most bike-friendly cities in Canada and this year Victoria tops the list.

The B.C. capital edged out rival Vancouver and third-ranked Montreal.

The scoring is based on access to bike paths, road connectivity and hilliness, according to Redfin.

The company says cities with some bike infrastructure scored between 50 and 69 points, cities where biking is fairly convenient for most trips scored between 70 and 89 points, and cities where daily errands can be accomplished by bicycle score 90 points and above.

However, with Victoria Victoria topping the list at 80 points, no Canadian citiy appears to have reached that upper echelon.

Redfin singled out the Galloping Goose Regional Trail as a jewel of cycling infrastructure in the capital region.

With 80 points, Victoria scored below Minneapolis (84) and Portland, Ore. (82), the most bikeable cities in the U.S. However boith Victoria and Vancouver (79) ranked higher than neighbouring Seattle, which earned 70 points in the U.S. rankings.

Third-place Montreal registered the same score (73) as Chicago and Denver, the third- and fourth-most bikeable American cities.

Redfin's full list of the top 10 most bike-friendly Canadian cities is below:

