VICTORIA – A former lieutenant-commander in the Canadian Armed Forces who was charged last year with four historic sexual assaults is now charged in 11 separate cases, including one alleged to have occurred just days before his arrest.

Retired navy Lt.-Cmdr. Kit Wong was arrested on Aug. 14, 2018 on four charges of sexual assault against four women in the Victoria area between 2005 and 2006. The charges followed a year-long investigation by the Victoria police.

Wong, now in his 70s, has since been charged with seven more cases against different women in Victoria and Esquimalt, according to court documents.

The new charges include one alleged assault in 2000 and two alleged assaults in July and August 2018 – the latter just 11 days before his arrest on the historic charges.

Some of the charges stem from Wong's work as an acupuncturist and practitioner of traditional Chinese medicine, including massage. He is known to have performed this work on military members from Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt.

At the time of his arrest, Victoria police made a public appeal for other alleged victims of Wong to come forward. Police would not say whether any of the most recent charges are the result of their appeal.

None of the allegations against the retired officer have been proven in court.

Wong remains free on bail under the conditions that he has no contact with his accusers and that he remains in B.C. unless authorized to leave by his bail supervisor. He is also prohibited from practising traditional medicine, including acupuncture and massage.