Court-ordered conditions have been issued for a former officer with the Canadian Armed Forces who is facing four charges of sexual assault.

Kit Wong is facing charges related to sexual assaults involving four women that reportedly happened between 2005 and 2006.

In a release, Victoria police said Kit Wong “is bound by a condition not to practice Chinese medicine and not to offer or provide any massage or other therapy including acupuncture that involves physical touch to any female person apart from members of his immediate family.”

The charges relate to Wong’s work as an acupuncturist, massage and traditional Chinese medicine practitioner from his home-based business in Esquimalt.

Wong also served as an officer with the Canadian Armed Forces. Although he was not a member of the medical staff, police say he practiced traditional Chinese medicine on service members.

The 70 year old was arrested Tuesday and released on bail with conditions.

He’ll be back in court on Sept. 10.

Investigators believe there could be more victims, both in the Esquimalt community and across Canada.

None of the allegations against Wong have been proven in court.