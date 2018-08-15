

An Esquimalt man who previously served with the Canadian military is facing charges in a series of historical sexual assaults and police say there’s a good chance there are more victims.

VicPD says Kit Wong is facing four charges related to sexual assaults involving four women.

Several of the incidents are reported to have occurred between 2005 and 2006.

The 71 year old is a former officer with the Canadian Armed Forces. While he wasn’t a member of the medical staff he was also working as an acupuncturist, massage therapist and practitioner of traditional Chinese medicine out of his home in Esquimalt.

Police say he also practiced traditional Chinese medicine on Canadian military service members.

Investigators believe there could be more victims, both in the Esquimalt community and across Canada.

“He was in the Navy so he would’ve been potentially in Halifax, in Ottawa and certainly in Esquimalt so the victims would have been transferred right across the country,” said Det. Const. Graeme LeBlanc with the Victoria Police Special Victims Unit. “The public appeal is for any current or retired serving military member.”

Police also confirmed Wong faced disciplinary action with the College of Traditional Chinese Medicine in 2011 and again in 2014 related to allegations of sexual touching.

Wong was arrested Tuesday and appeared in court Wednesday. He was released on bail with certain conditions to ensure public safety, officials said.

He’ll be back in court on Sept. 10.

Anyone who is a victim or has any information regarding Wong is asked to contact VicPD at 250-995-7654 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

If you are a serving member of the Canadian Armed Forces and need support you can contact the Sexual Misconduct Response Centre at 1-844-750-1678 or through your chain of command.

None of the allegations against Wong have been proven in court.