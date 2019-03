Digital Content Producer

Todd Coyne is a writer and online producer for CTV News Vancouver Island.

Coyne’s journalism career has spanned the country in a variety of roles, including reporting for the Toronto Star, the Vancouver Sun, the National Post, CBC News in Edmonton and several magazines.

He holds a philosophy degree from the University of Victoria and a master’s degree from Carleton University, where he wrote a book-length thesis on renewable energy in the U.S. military.