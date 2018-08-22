

CTV Vancouver Island





Investigators say more people have come forward with information in the case of Kit Wong, an Esquimalt man charged with sexual assault relating to his work as a Chinese medicine practitioner.

Wong, a 70-year-old former armed forces member, was arrested Aug. 14 on four charges of sexual assault and has since been released on bail with conditions.

At the time of his arrest, police appealed to other potential victims and those with information to come forward to police.

They say since making that appeal, additional people have contacted them with tips related to the investigation that are being followed up on.

"If you are a victim or have information regarding Kit Wong that you would like to share with police, investigators are asking you to call our non-emergency line at (250) 995-7654," police said in a news release. "Alternatively, you can contact the Victoria Sexual Assault Centre at (250) 383-3232. If you are a serving member of the Canadian Armed Forces and need support you can contact the Sexual Misconduct Response Centre at 1-844-750-1678 or through your chain of command."

The charges against Wong are related to his work as a practitioner of traditional Chinese medicine, with the incidents allegedly occurring between 2005 and 2005 at Wong's home-based business in Esquimalt.

Part of his release conditions include a ban on practicing Chinese medicine, and not offering or providing massage or other therapies that involve physical touch to any female person other than those in his family.

Wong is expected to make his next court appearance on Sept. 10.

None of the allegations against him have been proven in court.