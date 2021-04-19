VICTORIA -- Family members of woman who was reported missing in the Esquimalt area last week say she has been found safe.

On Sunday, Victoria police said they were searching for missing woman Kiana Chamberland, who was last seen on April 15.

On Monday morning, Chamberland's mother said in a social media post that she had been found safe. She thanked everyone for their support in searching for her.

On Monday afternoon, police confirmed that she had been located.