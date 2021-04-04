Advertisement
Missing woman last seen on March 24 has been found, police say
Published Sunday, April 4, 2021 12:26PM PDT Last Updated Sunday, April 4, 2021 6:58PM PDT
The Victoria Police Department headquarters is shown: April 12, 2019. (CTV Vancouver Island)
Share:
VANCOUVER -- Police in B.C.'s capital are thanking the public for their help locating a missing Indigenous woman who they described as "high risk."
CTV News Vancouver Island has removed the woman's name and photo from this story out of respect for her privacy.
The woman was last seen on March 24 in Victoria, according to a news release from the Victoria Police Department Sunday morning. They said in an update that she had been found and is safe.