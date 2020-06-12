VICTORIA -- A drive-in movie event is launching in Victoria on June 19 and 20.

The event, hosted by the Victoria Film Festival, will take place in Vic West at the Bayview Properties Roundhouse on Catherine Street.

The drive-in will only admit 40 cars per screening, and tickets must be purchased online in advance.

On June 19, the drive-in will be screening Paddington and on June 20 the organization will be screening Grease.

Each movie will begin at 9:15 p.m., and vehicles must arrive by 8:45 p.m. Larger vehicles, like trucks, vans and SUVS will be directed to park in the back row.

Meanwhile, snacks will not be offered, as per provincial health guidelines.

Tickets and further details on the event can be found on the Victoria Film Festival website over the coming days.

Meanwhile, the Caprice Cinema in Duncan has officially reopened its doors amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The movie theatre reopened Friday with screenings of Trolls World Tour and the 1982 classic E.T.

Like the recently reopened Vic Theatre in Victoria, Caprice Cinema is operating with new safety measures in place.

Some of the measures include spaced out seating, thorough cleaning between movie screenings, plexiglass barriers at all cash registers and personal protective equipment for staff members.

“We will be following stringent guidelines for cleaning all areas of the theatre, with our main focus the safety and health of our employees and guests,” said Hollywood 3 Cinemas, the company that owns Caprice Cinema, in an announcement Monday.

Hollywood 3 Cinemas says that while seating will be spaced out to ensure physical distancing, members of the same household will be allowed to sit beside each other during screenings.

Meanwhile, there will be a one hour gap between each movie screening so that staff have enough time to clean auditoriums and bathrooms before new viewers arrive. Staff will also wear masks and gloves at all times, and will stand behind plexiglass barriers at all tills.

The maximum number of movie-viewers allowed inside the theatre at one time has also been reduced.

Hollywood 3 Cinemas says that it will accept cash, but prefers that customers pay with debit or credit cards if possible.

“We look forward to welcoming our guests back to our theatres,” said the company

The Caprice Cinema and the Vic Theatre are among the first movie theatres to reopen in B.C. during the COVID-19 pandemic.