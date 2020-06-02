VICTORIA -- The University of Victoria (UVic) is holding a limited run of drive-in movie events this week.

Three movies will be screened over three nights, on June 4, 5 and 6.

The events will follow provincial health guidelines, including physical distancing, and will be limited to a maximum of 50 vehicles.

Movie-goers will also be able to purchase pre-packaged snacks through no-contact delivery to cars at each movie.

Tickets for one of the 50 parking spots costs $30, with $5 from each ticket going towards UVic student bursary funds.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to support our students and look forward to working with [organizer] Legacy Drive-In Cinema,” said Jane Potentier, UVic associate vice-president of alumni and development.

“This is a great example of entrepreneurship meeting community need during the COVID crisis.”

The movies will be screened at UVic’s Parking Lot 10.

The start time for each movie will be 9:30 p.m., and vehicles are allowed to arrive beginning at 9 p.m.

The dates for each movie are below:

June 4 – Hook

June 5 – The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou

June 6 – The Breakfast Club

“We welcome people to enjoy this family entertainment on our campus in a safe and friendly environment,” said Potentier.

Tickets for each movie can be purchased online here.