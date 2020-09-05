VICTORIA -- Police are warning the public after dozens of discarded needles were discovered at Beacon Hill Park on Saturday.

At 11 a.m., Victoria Police officers were called to Beacon Hill Park after city staff located about 40 used needles improperly disposed of in a garbage can.

The garbage can was beside a public washroom near Dallas Road and Cook Street, and police say 20 of the needles were uncapped.

Victoria police spokesperson Const. Cam MacIntyre said an additional used, uncapped needle was found on the ground near the washrooms.

“The person who reported the incident to police believed that the needle was placed on the ground maliciously, as the plunger was withdrawn and buried in the dirt,” he said.

The needle was disposed of properly by the time officers arrived.

Police also received multiple calls from the public about seven uncapped needles found scattered on the grounds of St. Ann’s Academy Saturday afternoon.

“It’s very concerning,” said MacIntyre. “These pose a significant risk to public safety. There are young families, children in that park, there are people camping in the park and using the park regularly.”

Officers are reminding the public to properly dispose of needles in sharps containers, and that if you find a needle you can call City of Victoria Public Works at 250-361-0400.