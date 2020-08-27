VICTORIA -- Victoria police swarmed several areas of Beacon Hill Park Thursday morning after multiple reports of a man armed with a gun.

Police say a caller who was working in the area saw a man loading a gun and reported it to their supervisor at around 9 a.m. The supervisor then called police.

Another call came in with a similar description moments later.

Police issued a public warning on social media shortly after 9:30 a.m., asking people to avoid the area.

At 10 a.m. police said officers still had not located the man but lifted their warning against visiting the park.

While searching the park, Victoria police say officers located a man in a utility trailer parked on the grass.

While speaking with the man, officers spotted a gun case in the trailer which contained two replica firearms. The replica rifle and shotgun were both seized to be destroyed as police say the man had court-ordered conditions not to possess weapons.

Officers continue to search for the alleged gunman, police said.

Police have not released a description of the man or said whether he was believed to be carrying a rifle or a handgun.