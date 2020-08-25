VICTORIA -- Police in Victoria are issuing a public alert after a city worker reportedly found an uncapped hypodermic needle taped to a park bench beside city hall.

The syringe was discovered at approximately 10:50 a.m. Tuesday on a bench in Centennial Square.

Victoria police say the needle was reportedly placed in such a way that "someone who sat on the bench would have been harmed."

It is not known if anyone was pricked by the needle. Police continue to investigate.

It's the second time this month that a hypodermic needle was reportedly found taped to city infrastructure.

On Aug. 2, someone reported finding a needle taped to a railing in Beacon Hill Park.

Police said there was a small amount of blood on the needle, which was again placed "with the intent to cause injury."

Anyone with information on either case is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.