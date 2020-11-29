VANCOUVER -- Another COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a care home on Vancouver Island.

Enhanced control measures have been put in place at Veterans Memorial Lodge on Chatterton Way in Victoria after a staff member there tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a news release from Island Health.

The health authority says the outbreak is limited to one unit, but the lodge is currently closed to admissions. The staff member who tested positive is self-isolating at home, Island Health says.

Health officials are working with staff at the care home to identify anyone who may have been exposed to COVID-19. The health authority has also put visits on hold for all residents and restricted the movement of staff and residents in the home in response to the outbreak.

Enhanced cleaning and infection control measures are also in place, Island Health says.

Operated by Broadmead Care, Veterans Memorial Lodge is the third care home on Vancouver Island to have a COVID-19 outbreak declared.

The other outbreaks on the Island are at Tsawaayuus Rainbow Gardens in Port Alberni and Discovery Harbour care centre in Campbell River.