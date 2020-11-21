VANCOUVER -- Vancouver Island's first COVID-19 outbreak is now over, Island Health announced Saturday.

The outbreak at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital was declared on Nov. 11 after health officials found evidence of coronavirus transmission between staff at the hospital's transitions unit.

A total of five cases were connected to the outbreak, all of them among staff members, according to Island Health. No patients at the hospital tested positive in the outbreak.

As of Saturday, there are no longer any active cases of COVID-19 related to the outbreak, Island Health said.

The outbreak at NRGH was the first to be declared in a health-care facility on Vancouver Island since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Two other outbreaks were declared after the one at NRGH, and are currently ongoing. One is at Tsawaayuus Rainbow Gardens long-term care home in Port Alberni, where a staff member and a resident had tested positive as of Thursday.

The other is at the Discovery Harbour care centre in Campbell River, where one staff member has tested positive so far.