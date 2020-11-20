VICTORIA -- Health authorities on Vancouver Island are reporting a COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care home in Campbell River.

One staff member has tested positive at the Discovery Harbour care centre in the North Island community.

Island Health says there are no residents experiencing symptoms at this time.

This is the second long-term care home outbreak on Vancouver Island, after an outbreak at a Port Alberni care home was identified Tuesday.

Discovery Harbour is owned and operated by Park Place Seniors Living. Staff have stopped all admissions, visits and transfers to the site at this time.

The staff member is self-isolating at home, according to health officials.

Island Health says it is working with Discovery Harbour staff to identify anyone who may have been exposed to the virus and is taking steps to protect the health of all residents and staff.

Family members of residents are being notified of the outbreak Friday.

Island Health says enhanced control measures have been put in place at the site, including restrictions on staff and resident movements throughout the centre; testing of all residents and staff in the affected area; and twice-a-day screening of all staff and residents.

Island Health says it will have additional staff on site to monitor the outbreak and assist Discovery Harbour staff.