VICTORIA -- Island Health is warning families of a COVID-19 exposure event at an elementary school in Port Alberni.

According to the health authority, the exposure event took place on Monday, Oct. 19, at Wood Elementary.

Island Health’s school exposure page says no action is required by families if a COVID-19 exposure has taken place at their school, unless they are contacted by B.C. public health or by school officials.

Contact tracing is automatically started once an exposure event is identified. Health officials will reach out to any close contacts if necessary.

“Public health will work with the school and school district to ensure close contacts are notified directly and provided specific guidance,” reads Island Health’s school exposure page.

“If you do not receive a phone call or letter from public health, your child should continue to attend school,” says the health authority.

A COVID-19 exposure at a school is defined as a single lab-confirmed case. Two or more cases are described as a “cluster” or “outbreak.”

All families should continue to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and avoid going to school if they think they are experiencing symptoms, says Island Health. B.C.’s online COVID-19 self assessment tool can be found here.

Each COVID-19 school exposure will remain on Island Health’s exposure list for two weeks after being identified. That list can be found here.