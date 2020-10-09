VICTORIA -- Another high school on Vancouver Island has been exposed to COVID-19, this time in Campbell River.

Health authorities say students and staff at Carihi Secondary School may have been exposed to the coronavirus on Sept. 28.

A letter went out to parents on Thursday, advising them that a member of the school community tested positive for the virus.

In the letter, school district superintendent Jeremy Morrow and North Island Medical Health Officer Dr. Charmaine Enns say health authorities are completing contact tracing on the patient to identify students and staff who need to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms.

The letter says those students and staff who are found to have been close contacts with the known case will receive a phone call instructing them to self-isolate.

The Carihi case is the second known exposure to the virus at a Vancouver Island school after someone at Alberni District Secondary School in Port Alberni tested positive.

Island Health said Sunday the Alberni exposure occurred over a five-day period in September. So far, no other cases have been connected with the exposure.