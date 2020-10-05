Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Coronavirus
Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
Quebec announces record high of 1,191 new COVID-19 cases as 27 more people hospitalized
Ontario reports 615 new cases of COVID-19 as province shifts testing strategy
'Throat tickle' prompted PM Trudeau to be tested for COVID-19 in September
Health officials 'steering in uncertain waters' in tackling second wave: Tam
Health-care workers face COVID-19 risk because Canada failed to learn lessons from SARS: report
Kayleigh McEnany tests positive for COVID-19
Trump takes a brief car ride, ignoring standard COVID-19 precautions
WHO: 10 per cent of world's people may have been infected with virus
New Zealand PM says 'we beat the virus again'
Tam urges Thanksgiving caution amid recent rise in cases of COVID-19
'Finally crying tears of joy': Reunions ahead as border restrictions eased
Canadians with COVID-19 or caring for those with it can apply for federal money Monday
Seven reasons Canada's COVID-19 situation could worsen in the coming weeks
Lana Del Rey criticized for wearing mesh face mask to meet with fans