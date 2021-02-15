VICTORIA -- Canada Post is notifying residents of Vancouver Island that service may be suspended Monday due to snowy conditions.

The organization says that red and yellow delivery service alerts have been issued for several major island communities.

A red service alert means that Canada Post will not be making deliveries due to safety concerns. Meanwhile, yellow alerts mean that delivery drivers will attempt to make deliveries, though there may be delays.

More than a dozen communities on Vancouver Island are currently under red or yellow alerts because of recent snowfall.

"The safety of our employees is our number one priority," said Canada Post in an announcement Monday.

As weather warnings remain in place on parts of the island, Canada Post is encouraging everyone to clear their walkways, stairs and driveways of snow and ice to improve safety for visitors and mail carriers.

The Vancouver Island communities currently placed under a red delivery service alert are:

Duncan

Chemainus

Cobble Hill

Mill Bay

Pender Island

Shawnigan Lake

Island communities that are under a yellow delivery service alert Monday are: