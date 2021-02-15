VICTORIA -- Heavy snowfall warnings remain in place for Vancouver Island as Environment Canada says up to 15 centimetres of snow is expected to fall on parts of the island Monday.

Warnings are in place for the Malahat Highway north of Victoria, as well as Inland Vancouver Island and eastern Vancouver Island.

Accumulation is expected to reach between 10 and 15 centimetres by this evening at higher elevations. At lower elevations, the snow is expected to change to rain with rising temperatures in the afternoon.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions," the weather service warned island residents Monday morning. "Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance."

Heavy snow was blamed for several traffic accidents and bus route cancellations on the island over the weekend.