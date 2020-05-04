VICTORIA -- Bus rides across Vancouver Island will no longer be free beginning next month.

Starting June 1, BC Transit will resume collecting fares on all regular buses and handyDART services. Meanwhile, front-door boarding will also resume at the start of next month.

Transit drivers will also be given added protection, with new temporary vinyl panels installed on buses that do not already have full driver doors.

To ensure that provincial health guidelines are still being followed into the summer, BC Transit will continue to use other safety measures, including enhanced cleaning procedures and limiting maximum passenger capacities to allow for physical distancing.

For the remainder of May, fares will not be collected on BC Transit buses and rear-door loading will still be required.