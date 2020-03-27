VICTORIA -- BC Transit drivers are limiting the number of passengers who can take the bus to ensure that proper physical distancing can be practised.

The company says that it does not believe limiting the number of riders will cause any passengers to miss their bus, as ridership has decreased significantly due to COVID-19 closures.

Currently, BC Transit says there has been a decrease in ridership of roughly 50 to 70 per cent, depending on the region.

While the company does not anticipate any pass-ups due to the policy change, it will continue to monitor and adjust routes as necessary.

“We ask customers to please leave plenty of time for their transit trip to allow for physical distancing, and thank our customers for their patience,” said BC Transit in a statement Friday.

Meanwhile, BC Transit’s other physical distancing measures remain in effect. The measures include:

Rear-door loading, except for those with accessible needs

All buses free of charge

Enhancing the red line for customers to remain behind to provide physical distance from the operator

Promoting good etiquette on transit for physical distance including providing space for other customers and checking passenger loads before travelling

“We are continuing to be there for those that need transportation services including people going to work at healthcare facilities and other critical services, and going for a weekly grocery trip,” said BC Transit.