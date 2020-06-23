VICTORIA -- After months of suspended service, BC Ferries is set to restart its Brentwood Bay to Mill Bay route on Wednesday.

Starting June 24, daily sailings will take place between the two Vancouver Island communities.

Service between Brentwood Bay and Mill Bay was initially suspended on April 4 due to COVID-19, a dramatic reduction in BC Ferries ridership and an equal decline in in the company’s revenue.

With B.C. looking to reopen its economy and ease health restrictions, BC Ferries says that restarting the route will help manage an anticipated increase in demand.

The new Brentwood Bay to Mill Bay schedule, beginning June 24, is below:

• From Brentwood Bay: 7:30 a.m. (except Sunday), 8:40 a.m., 9:50 a.m., 11:00 a.m., 1:15 p.m., 2:25 p.m., 3:35 p.m., 4:45 p.m. and 5:55 p.m.

• From Mill Bay: 8:05 a.m. (except Sunday), 9:15 a.m., 10:25 a.m., 11:35 am, 1:50 p.m., 3 p.m., 4:10 p.m., 5:20 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

BC Ferries is reminding travellers that a number of health measures are in place during the pandemic. Some of the measures include having a face mask and wearing it when at a ferry terminal and while in passenger areas of vessels, and remaining inside of vehicles when possible for the entirety of sailings.

“BC Ferries thanks customers for their patience and understanding during these extraordinary times,” said the company in an announcement Tuesday.

“As this situation is evolving, the company encourages customers to monitor its website for any additional changes to service.”

On Monday, BC Ferries announced that it was adding sailings to four of its major routes this summer, the Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen route, Tsawwassen to Duke Point route, Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay route and Horseshoe Bay to Langdale route.