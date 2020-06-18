VICTORIA -- BC Ferries is now offering limited food services aboard some vessels as COVID-19 restrictions continue to be eased.

The ferry service announced Thursday it had reintroduced food services on select routes between Vancouver Island, Metro Vancouver and the Sunshine Coast.

The ferry operator suspended all food service in March as a precaution against the coronavirus pandemic.

BC Ferries says hot food is now available on the Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay, Horseshoe Bay- Departure Bay and Horseshoe Bay-Langdale routes.

The limited menu on these routes includes burgers, chicken strips, fries, breakfast sandwiches, oatmeal, packaged salads, brewed coffee and tea, beverages, packaged pastries, cold cereal, yogurt and fruit cups.

On vessels travelling between Tsawwassen and Duke Point, customers can buy pre-packaged sandwiches, sushi, brewed coffee and tea, beverages, packaged pastries, cold cereal, yogurt and fruit cups.

The ferry service said all food will be served in packaging that customers can take to their vehicles, outer decks or limited cafeteria seating.

"BC Ferries remains committed to the health and safety of its customers and employees, and the company will strictly adhere to provincial and federal guidelines during this gradual resumption of food service," the ferry service said in a statement Thursday.

BC Ferries is encouraging passengers to maintain physical distance from other travellers and remain in vehicles whenever possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The ferry service requires all travellers to have a non-medical face mask when in close proximity to other travellers on sailings longer than 30 minutes, in accordance with Transport Canada regulations.