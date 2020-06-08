VICTORIA -- BC Ferries will soon require each passenger to bring a face mask onboard to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

Beginning on June 15, all passengers over the age of two will need to have a non-medical face mask for sailings that are longer than 30 minutes.

BC Ferries says the new mask requirement is part of a directive from Transport Canada.

While the masks do not necessarily have to be worn at all times, BC Ferries says that they must be worn in situations where people cannot be farther than two metres apart from one another.

All passengers, even if they are a vehicle passenger, must have a face mask on their person.

“Passengers will be asked to confirm they have a face covering and are willing to wear it when necessary,” said BC Ferries in a release Monday.

“If a passenger answers ‘no’ [to having a mask], or fails to answer, they will be unable to travel.”

BC Ferries says that passengers will be required to bring their own masks, and that the company will not be supplying face coverings. The Crown corporation suggests wearing masks that completely cover the nose and mouth and that are made with at least two layers of fabric, as recommended by the Public Health Agency of Canada.

Meanwhile, BC Ferries says that it will continue to screen all passengers for symptoms of COVID-19.

“BC Ferries is dedicated to providing a safe and healthy travel experience for its passengers and employees,” said the organization.

“For those that need to travel, additional measures have been put in place to keep customers and crew healthy and safe.”