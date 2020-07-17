VICTORIA -- A new $8.7-million plot of land has been purchased for a new elementary school on the West Shore.

Located near the intersection of Latoria Road and Klahanie Drive, the B.C. government says the site will be home to a 500-seat elementary school.

The province provided $7.7 million to purchase the land, while the Sooke School District (SD62) contributed $960,000.

“As more young families decide to raise their children on the Westshore, building and expanding schools here is a top priority for our government,” said B.C. Premier John Horgan, who is also MLA for Langford-Juan de Fuca, in a statement Friday.

“Strong public services, like education, are key to B.C.’s restart and recovery,” he said.

Meanwhile, blasting and site preparation is already underway at two other building locations on the West Shore, which will be home to two more schools.

The two upcoming schools, located at 3100 Constellation Ave., include a 500-seat elementary school named Pexsisen Elementary School and a 700-seat middle school called Centre Mountain Lellum.

Both schools were given names by local First Nations and are located on different sections of a single plot of land.

The two schools are expected to open in September 2022.

“Families deserve to know that schools will be available close to home,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Education in a release Friday.

“We’ve moved quickly to invest in new and expanded schools, and land purchases on the Westshore will support growth now and for generations to come.”

In 2019, Langford was considered the fastest growing major metropolitan community in B.C.