VICTORIA -- Three more residents of a long-term care home in Nanaimo have tested positive for COVID-19, Island Health announced Tuesday.

Five people, all residents, have now tested positive for the virus at Chartwell Malaspina Care Residence, where an outbreak of COVID-19 was first declared on Dec. 27.

According to Island Health, all five residents who have been affected live in the same first-floor unit of the building, where the outbreak is so far contained. This unit of the care home has been isolated from the rest of the building, and residents who have tested positive for the virus are being isolated in their rooms.

Island Health staff and Chartwell Retirement Residences workers – who operate the care home – are working to identify anyone who may have been exposed to the virus and have increased safety protocols at this time.

"During this time, Island Health will have additional presence at the site to take any further actions required, support the facility and answer questions from staff, residents and family members," said the health authority in a release Tuesday.

Visits, transfers and admissions to the care home have currently been put on hold.