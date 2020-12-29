VICTORIA -- Another resident has tested positive for COVID-19 at a long-term care home in Nanaimo where an outbreak of the virus was recently declared.

Island Health announced the outbreak at Chartwell Malaspina Care Residence on Dec. 27. At the time, Island Health said that one resident had tested positive for the virus and was being isolated in their room.

One day later, on Dec. 28, the health authority said that a second resident had tested positive for COVID-19. Island Health says that the second person was a close contact of the first case and that the unit where both people live is being isolated from the rest of the building.

So far, just one unit on the first floor of the building has been affected by the outbreak, according to Island Health.

Public health teams and Chartwell Malaspina workers, which operate the care home, are working to identify how the virus made its way into the facility.

Meanwhile, enhanced safety measures are now in place at the building, including restrictions on where staff and residents can move within the care home, a restriction on guests, improved cleaning practices and twice-a-day screening for all staff and residents.

Island Health teams are also on site to assist with any next steps that are required and to provide information for residents, their families and staff members.