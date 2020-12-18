VICTORIA -- Two more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed Friday at Saanich Peninsula Hospital, where a fatal outbreak has claimed the lives of three people and infected more than 20.

Island Health’s vice-president of clinical operations for the South Island confirmed Friday that 11 patients and 11 staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus since Dec. 1.

“We’re in our third round of testing,” Elin Bjarnason told CFAX 1070. “We’re being extremely diligent.”

The new cases had yet to be traced, Bjarnason said Friday morning, though it is likely they are connected to the outbreak.

The outbreak is believed to be limited to the hospital’s acute-care areas. New acute-care patients are not being admitted at this time.

Acute-care patients are being closely monitored for symptoms and testing of staff and patients is ongoing.

Outpatient lab services have been moved to the health authority’s Keating Cross Road lab during the outbreak.

Other outpatient services, including medical imaging and day surgery, continue at the hospital.

Previously, the most recent case associated with the outbreak at the Saanich hospital was added Wednesday, when one more staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.