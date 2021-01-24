VANCOUVER -- Two more schools on Vancouver Island have had COVID-19 exposures, according to Island Health.

The health authority's online list of coronavirus exposures now includes PASS/Woodwinds Alternate School in Parksville and Shawnigan Lake School in Shawnigan Lake.

The PASS/Woodwinds exposures happened on Jan. 20 to 22, while the Shawnigan Lake exposures happened from Jan. 18 to 20, according to Island Health.

School District 69, where PASS/Woodwinds is located, issued a news release regarding the school's exposure. In it, the district says it learned on Sunday that one individual in the school community has a confirmed case of COVID-19.

All contact tracing is expected to be completed by the end of the day Sunday, the school district says, adding that anyone who has not been contacted by public health officials should continue to attend school and monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.

There are now a total of 11 schools with COVID-19 exposures listed on the Island Health website.

On Jan. 18, a private school in Duncan announced that it would be suspending in-person learning until Feb. 1 because of a cluster of cases and exposures that have affected "a high number of staff" and made it difficult for the school to function.

The full list of Vancouver Island schools with recent COVID-19 exposures can be found on the Island Health website.