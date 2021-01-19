VICTORIA -- Another high school on Vancouver Island is reporting a possible COVID-19 exposure.

Island Health says the potential exposure took place at Royal Bay Secondary School on Jan. 15. According to the health authority, just one person in the school community has tested positive for the virus so far.

“Island Health is completing contact tracing to identify any staff or students that need to self-isolate or self-monitor for symptoms,” reads a letter sent to families on Jan. 18.

Anyone who is contacted by public health staff will be required to self-isolate for 14 days. Families that are not contacted by Island Health do not need to take any additional actions and may continue going to school.

All students across the island are asked to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 daily.

As of Monday, eight schools on Vancouver Island are on Island Health’s COVID-19 exposure list.

One of the schools, Duncan Christian School, decided to close its doors and transition to online learning until February in response to a cluster of cases.