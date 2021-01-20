VICTORIA -- Island Health has identified another possible COVID-19 exposure at a Vancouver Island school.

The health authority says that the exposure occurred at Alexander Elementary School in Duncan on Jan. 13, 14 and 15.

The elementary school is the ninth school across Vancouver Island that is currently listed on the Island Health school exposure website.

Four of the schools are located in Duncan, including Duncan Christian School, which decided to close its doors until Feb. 1 to help curb a cluster of cases that had affected a "high number of staff."

So far, Island Health says that just a single person has tested positive for COVID-19 at Alexander Elementary School.

Anyone who was a close contact of the individual will be contacted be Island Health. Otherwise, if you are not contacted, you may continue to attend the school as usual.

Island Health’s full list of COVID-19 exposures at schools can be found here. Each school remains on the active list until two weeks after its last virus exposure.