VICTORIA -- The delivery of COVID-19 vaccines has resulted in delays of some school-based vaccination programs on southern Vancouver Island.

Island Health says some programs scheduled for January and February have been postponed.

The health authority says short immunization delays do not pose significant health risks and the goal is to reschedule the clinics before the end of the school year.

Grade 9 students were due to receive a vaccine that protects against infection from meningococcal bacteria.