VICTORIA -- An elementary school in Esquimalt is the latest school to be added to Island Health’s COVID-19 exposure list.

Island Health says possible exposures took place on Jan. 20, 21 and 22 at École Macaulay Elementary School, located at 1010 Wychbury Ave.

During this time, a single person who has tested positive for COVID-19 was at the school.

Island Health says it will reach out to any close contacts of the individual. If you are not contacted by public health workers, you do not need to take any additional actions.

There are currently six schools listed on the Island Health exposure list. Each school is listed until 14 days after the latest possible exposure.