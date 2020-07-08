VICTORIA -- A total of 100 new affordable homes will be opening for Indigenous people living in the Langford community.

The housing is being built through a partnership between the B.C. government, the City of Langford and the M'akola Housing Society.

Sixty of the homes are already built and residents will be moving in on July 15.

The homes are located at 731 Station Ave. and represent Phase 1 of the development project. The 60 homes are located in a six-storey wood-frame apartment building that features a mix of studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom units.

Monthly rent in the building ranges from $375 to $1,500 per month.

In addition to the apartments, the ground floor of the building includes an office space where two Indigenous non-profit organizations will work out of. The two groups, M’akola Development Services and Hulitan Family and Community Services Society, provide services and programs for Indigenous families and youth.

Meanwhile, Phase 2 of the project, which includes the construction of 40 more affordable apartment units, is currently underway.

The additional units will be located in a similar six-storey wood-frame building which will include one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments. The monthly rent in this building will be set at no more than 30 per cent of the household’s income.

This second building is expected to open in fall 2021.

"Housing is the foundation on which people build their lives, and everyone in our community deserves a safe, secure and affordable home," said B.C. Premier John Horgan, who is also the MLA for Langford-Juan de Fuca, in a release Wednesday.

"With these new homes, more Indigenous peoples in Langford will have the peace of mind that comes from having good housing in their community, surrounded by their friends, family and culture."

The B.C. government is contributing roughly $8 million to the project and will provide the development with an annual operating subsidy of roughly $430,000.

Meanwhile, the City of Langford is contributing approximately $400,000 in municipal waivers.

The M’akola Housing Society provided the land for the project, which is valued at roughly $1.4 million plus $750,000 in equity.

"I want to acknowledge the tremendous efforts of M'akola for its continued dedication to providing quality housing to Langford residents,” said Langford Mayor Stew Young in a statement.

"We have been working with M'akola since the 1980s and have seen the efforts of M'akola change many lives. We are proud to support this project. It's one of the best-looking buildings in Langford," he said.