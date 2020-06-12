VICTORIA -- More than 100 new affordable apartment units are slated for Victoria as part of a development by the Victoria Cool Aid Society.

The development was unanimously approved by city council on Thursday evening and will include 102 affordable apartments, 52 new rental homes and a number of community amenities.

The new project, dubbed the Crosstown development, will be located on the former Tally Ho hotel property on 3020 Douglas Street, which is currently being used as a supportive housing complex run by the Victoria Cool Aid Society.

Cool Aid says that some of the homes will be earmarked for existing tenants of the complex and that future tenancy will be aimed at working families, seniors and single people.

The Crosstown development will feature amenities like a daycare, a café, an office and approximately 32,000 square feet of commercial space.

“Cool Aid’s extensive community engagement process played a major role in the project’s overall design and we benefitted by many suggestions from neighbours who participated right from the beginning,” said Kathy Stinson, Cool Aid Society CEO in a release Friday.

Construction of the project is estimated to begin in fall 2020 with an opening date slated for fall 2022.