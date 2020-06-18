VICTORIA -- The B.C. government is building roughly 100 new supportive housing units in Duncan and North Cowichan, which are expected to open in late 2020 and early 2021.

The units will offer safe housing with wraparound supports for people experiencing homelessness, or who are at risk of losing their homes.

Approximately 50 of the units will be included in a new building located at 2983 Drinkwater Rd. in North Cowichan and up to 50 units will be available at a new project located at 260 White Rd. in Duncan, says the B.C. government.

The North Cowichan facility will be operated by the Lookout Housing & Health Society and is slated to open in late 2020.

Meanwhile, the Duncan building is expected to open in early 2021 and will be managed by a housing operator that will be selected in the next several months.

“Permanent housing for all citizens is essential for healthy individuals, healthy communities and healthy societies,” said Sonia Furstenau, MLA for Cowichan Valley in a release Thursday.

Furstenau says that similar facilities already in place in the Cowichan area have shown success for people who use them.

“It works because all the pieces are working together: housing, security, food, mental health support,” she said.

“Permanent housing for people in Cowichan will build on these first steps toward dignity and independence for all citizens.”

Land for the North Cowichan site was purchased by the B.C. government for $976,185 and the Duncan location cost $663,730.

BC Housing says that it will be setting up community advisory committees in both municipalities to address any concerns once the facilities open.