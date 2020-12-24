VICTORIA -- Investigators are still urging anyone with information on a double homicide that took place in Duncan last Christmas Eve to come forward and speak with police.

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP were originally called to the area of Trunk Road near Canada Avenue on Dec. 24, 2019 for reports of an assault around 11 p.m.

Once officers arrived, they found two injured people, a man and a woman. The pair were rushed to hospital, where the man succumbed to his injuries. Several days later, on Dec. 29, the woman also passed away from her injuries.

One year later, police say they continue to investigate the incident.

“Since the beginning of the investigation there were indicators this was a targeted attack, and it’s believed there is still no risk to the public,” said Sgt. Jason Kerr, Acting Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge of the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) Thursday.

“The VIIMCU team has spent the last year gathering evidence, speaking with witnesses and pursuing persons of interest,” he said. “They have not stopped following up on tips in this tragic event.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the VIIMCU information line at 250-380-6211.

“Your information could be the final necessary tip needed to bring justice to these two victims,” said RCMP.

Shortly after the deaths were reported, community members created a fundraiser for the female victim.

Police also released surveillance footage of two persons of interest in the investigation.