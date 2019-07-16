Less than four per cent of the yachting world has ever visited Victoria. A B.C. developer wants to change that with the opening of the Victoria International Marina.

After six years of construction, the newest adventure-yachting destination located on the shores of the Songhees in Vic West is open.

The new mega-yacht marina offers moorage and on-shore amenities like 24-hour concierge service for guests, Wi-Fi coverage, on-site security and shore power for boats.

"Our guests come in with their hotel attached," said Victoria International Marina CEO Craig Norris. "We provide services for them to experience Victoria, experience the Island and the coast."

Some of the larger yachts have a captain and a full crew so the marina has amenities for them as well. Crews can work out in the gym or relax in the crew lounge and freshen up in spacious showers.

"We know the crew is on board all the time so we have a lot of services for them," said Norris. "They are our residents and they stay with us and they become family."

The Victoria International Marina offers protected cruising waters and what is considered to be some of the best yachting on the west coast. As one of the most visited tourist destinations, Greater Victoria also provides marina guests lots to do on shore.

"We are also promoting yachters to come here for other things like Deuce Coupe Days," said Norris. "Come, bring your yacht here, bring your friends and go to Deuce Days and experience that."

Norris sees the approximately 250 oversized yachts in the Pacific Northwest as the marina's primary market. He sees growth in the market coming from international guests with larger boats and crews.

"We want to see the quest that is looking for somewhere to come in and start their adventure off the coast on their way to Alaska," said Norris.

Norris said the marina is only 10 to 15 per cent booked so far, but it will take about five years for it to explode as an international yachting destination.