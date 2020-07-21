VICTORIA -- Saanich police are investigating after an alleged random assault took place at Gyro Beach in Cadboro Bay Monday night.

Police say the incident occurred just before 10:20 p.m.

The victim told police that she was sitting on the beach when a stranger approached her, punched her in the face, then fled the area towards Telegraph Bay Road.

“It was dark out and the incident happened very quickly,” said Saanich police Const. Markus Anastasiades in a release Tuesday.

“It was shocking to learn that this assault was unprovoked, and we’re working every angle to identify the suspect and then determine what the motive was.”

The man is described as wearing a dark coloured sweater, blue jeans and running shoes at the time.

Police are now asking for any residents in the Tudor Avenue, Telegraph Bay Road and Cadboro Bay Road areas to check their home security footage for anything related to the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the event or who may have information on the suspect is asked to contact Saanich Police at 250-475-4321 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.