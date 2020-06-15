VICTORIA -- Victoria Police say they have arrested one man following an unprovoked assault that took place on Saturday morning.

A woman was slammed to the sidewalk as she passed an unknown man in the 3000-block of Douglas Street at 11:00 a.m.

The unprovoked assault was captured on surveillance video from an automotive repair shop across the street. People working at the shop said they heard a commotion and when they came out to investigate they saw a young woman getting to her feet. Staff say she did not appear to be hurt, but seemed shaken as a result of the attack.

The suspect in the assault was again captured on camera in the 2900-block of Douglas Street as he walked towards the city’s downtown core. Victoria police later posted images of the man and the surveillance video on social media in an effort to identify him.

In a news release, Victoria Police say at approximately 7:30 p.m. Sunday, the man was spotted in the 800-block of Caledonia Avenue by a member of the community.

The passerby recognized the suspect from the images posted to social media and waved down a passing police cruiser.

Police say the suspect in the assault was then arrested without incident just steps away from the Victoria Police headquarters.

He was taken to police cells and was later released on a notice to appear in court at a later date.