VICTORIA -- Nanaimo RCMP are seeking witnesses after a vehicle collision sent one person to hospital on New Year’s Eve.

The crash between a motorized wheelchair and an SUV took place around 11 a.m. in the 1800-block of Bowen Road.

According to police, a woman operating the wheelchair attempted to cross the two northbound lanes of Bowen Road in front of a nearby Tim Hortons when a green Kia Soul driven by an adult man collided with her.

The woman, 63, was taken to hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Investigators are now asking for any witnesses to come forward. Police are also asking for any dashcam or cellphone footage of the area around the time of the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP’s Municipal Traffic Services at 250-754-2345 and quote file # 2020-46146.