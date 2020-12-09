VICTORIA -- The Sidney/North Saanich RCMP are asking for any witnesses to come forward after a cyclist was reportedly struck by a vehicle on Saturday.

Mounties say the collision occurred around 10 a.m. in the McTavish Road roundabout near the Lochside Drive off-ramp, just off the Patricia Bay Highway.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Sidney/North Saanich RCMP non-emergency line at 250-656-3931.

In November, police in Victoria also issued an appeal for information or dashcam footage after a fatal crash between a cyclist and a vehicle took place in the Gorge area.