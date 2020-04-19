VANCOUVER -- A fire chief on Vancouver Island is reminding the public to be extra careful when venturing into the bush after a wildfire in his jurisdiction this weekend.

Chief Bruce Green of Oyster River Fire Rescue said the blaze was sparked Saturday when a pickup truck caught fire. The flames quickly spread to bushes and trees nearby, and a four-second video clip shot overnight shows a sea of orange flames in the forest.

When crews arrived, the wildfire was already three-quarters of an acre in size, Green said. He added that the fire was difficult to find, as it's in a remote area.

Green said the COVID-19 pandemic has added a layer of challenge to fighting wildfires, which is why preventing them from starting is more important than ever.

"It's very concerning, especially when you look at the Coastal Fire zone, there's a big fire in Squamish, there's two fires north of Campbell River, and now this one," Green said. "It's way early for us to be having this big of fires. We need people to understand that, if you're in the bush, be very careful because resources are limited due to COVID-19."

Earlier this week, the BC Wildfire Service implemented a ban on all open burning in the province, with the exception of campfires.

The ban is intended to reduce the number of calls wildfire service crews have to attend during the coronavirus pandemic. It's also intended to reduce the possibility of wildfire smoke exacerbating breathing problems for COVID-19 patients.