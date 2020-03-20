VICTORIA -- The West Shore RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man who reportedly attacked a woman and then a bystander who attempted to intervene.

Police are also searching for the female victim of the attack to ensure her safety.

The incident occurred at roughly 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 17 in the parking lot of Princess Auto at 1037 Langford Pkwy.

Police say they were alerted to the incident after a bystander saw a man and a woman arguing near the area. The bystander then reportedly saw the man physically assault the woman and attempted to intervene.

When the bystander tried to stop the attack, he was “punched several times” by the man, according to police. The incident resulted in the bystander suffering multiple injuries, including one to his head.

Mounties are now asking anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

“Both the male suspect and female victim left the area prior to police attendance,” said Const. Nancy Saggar of the West Shore RCMP.

“We are asking them to come forward and identify themselves and speak to police. Not only do we have a Good Samaritan who was injured in this incident, but we also have a female victim who did not come forward to police and we are worried about her safety.”

The suspect is described as a white man who is approximately 30 to 40 years old with a slim build. He stands roughly 6’ tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds. He has light-coloured facial hair and was wearing a black leather bomber-style jacket with a black shirt underneath that had a logo of a skull and crossbones on it. He was also wearing blue jeans and black runners.

The female victim is described as a white woman who stands roughly 5’ 11” tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. She has long brown hair, that was parted in the middle at the time, and was wearing a fur trench coat, high-knee boots and a brown toque.

Anyone with information on the individuals or the incident is asked to contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.